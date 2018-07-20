Novichok attack victim Charlie Rowley leaves hospital

Novichok attack victim Charlie Rowley has been released from hospital.

Mr Rowley, 45, was discharged from Salisbury District Hospital on Friday after being admitted on June 30.

Public Health England said Mr Rowley’s release does not create a risk to the public.

Lorna Wilkinson, director of nursing at Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am pleased to confirm that earlier today, Charlie Rowley was discharged from hospital.”

She added: “We continue to work closely with Public Health England who have advised that Charlie poses no risk to the community.

His partner Dawn Sturgess died on July 8.

- Press Association
