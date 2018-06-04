Northern rail services totally unacceptable, says Downing Street

Back to World Home

The situation faced by passengers using Northern rail services is totally unacceptable, Downing Street has said.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is expected to make a statement to MPs later as cancellations and delays

continued despite the introduction of temporary timetables designed to halt the disruption.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We have tremendous sympathy with everyone who has had their rail journey delayed or disrupted.

“What we have seen had been totally unacceptable.”

Northern launched an eight-week interim timetable on Monday, removing 165 trains – 6% of services.

Areas affected include Manchester, Liverpool, Blackpool and the Lakes Line between Oxenholme and Windermere.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) – which consists of Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express – is also running a temporary timetable enabling passengers to “arrange their journeys with greater confidence”.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: UK, Rail, Timetable, UK, North West, Andy Burnham, Govia Thameslink Railway, Northern, Southern, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in World