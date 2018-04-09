North Korean leader 'ready to discuss denuclearisation with Trump'

North Korea's government has communicated directly with the United States to say that leader Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss his nuclear programme with President Donald Trump.

Last month, Mr Trump accepted an unusual offer from Kim to hold a meeting.

[timgcapDonald Trump and Kim Jong Un.]donaldtrumpkimjongun_large.jpg[/timgcap]

But the offer had been conveyed second-hand to the US via South Korea.

Initially, the US had not heard directly from the North that Kim was willing to discuss denuclearisation and that fuelled speculation about the seriousness of the offer.

A Trump administration official said on Sunday that the United States has now "confirmed that Kim Jong Un is willing to discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula".

The meeting could occur as early as May.

- PA