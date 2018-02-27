No use of Macedonia in name dispute, Greek minister says

The leader of the Greek government's junior coalition partner says his party will not accept any solution in a name dispute with neighbouring Macedonia that includes any derivative of the term "Macedonia".

Greek defence minister Panos Kammenos said in a television interview that his right-wing Independent Greeks party will "prevent in any way the use of the term Macedonia" in the neighbouring country's name.

The two countries have disagreed for 25 years over the former Yugoslav republic's name, with Greece claiming its neighbour is seeking territorial aspirations on the northern Greek province of the same name.

Athens and Skopje have intensified talks on the issue, and Greece's left-led government proposals have reportedly included derivatives of "Macedonia".

A refusal by Mr Kammenos' party to back the deal could threaten the government's stability.

- Press Association