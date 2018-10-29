‘No survivors’ from Indonesia flight which crashed into the sea

Indonesian rescue officials have said they are not expecting any survivors from the Lion Air plane that crashed into seas off Jakarta with 189 people on board.

The search and rescue agency’s operations director, Bambang Suryo Aji, said the search is focusing on finding bodies.

He said six body bags have been used so far for human remains recovered. Relatives began to gather at the airport on Monday (AP/Hadi Sutrisno)

Mr Aji said the location of the plane hull has not been identified yet.

The waters where the jet went down are up to 100ft deep.

The search is currently planned to last seven days and could be extended.- Press Association