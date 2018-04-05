Nine dead after van plunges into river in romania

Nine forestry workers have died after a van they were travelling in plunged into a river in north-eastern Romania, police said.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, possibly due to an exploded tyre.

Seven people who were trapped in the van died despite attempts to resuscitate them.

Two more bodies were recovered from the Bistrita River, while one passenger survived and was taken to hospital, the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations said.

The youngest victim was 17.

Officials said all the occupants were forestry workers from western Romania who were travelling home for Orthodox Easter. The van was not designed to transport people.

- PA