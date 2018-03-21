Nicolas Sarkozy handed preliminary charges over Libya funding allegations: reports

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been handed preliminary charges over allegations he took millions of euros in illegal campaign funding from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

A judicial source told Associated Press that the charges include illegally funding a campaign, passive corruption and receiving money from Libyan embezzlement.

According to the same source, Sarkozy proclaimed his innocence during two days of questioning with anti-corruption police officers

Sarkozy, who was France's president from 2007 to 2012, has repeatedly and vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

An investigation involving funding for his winning 2007 presidential campaign was launched in 2013.

Investigators are examining claims that Gaddafi's regime secretly gave the politician €50m for his campaign.

- Press Association