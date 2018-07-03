Newcastle football coach convicted of sex attacks against young players

A predatory paedophile who helped in Newcastle United’s youth set up has been convicted of sexually abusing young players spanning almost 25 years.

In the 1970 and 1980s George Ormond coached at a prominent junior club in the city before assisting at the Premier League side in the 1990s and he used his power over his victims’ football futures to prevent them from speaking out.

He was convicted at Newcastle Crown Court of 35 charges of indecent assault and one of indecency. He was cleared of one charge relating to an older Newcastle United player.

The trial saw 19 complainants give evidence following an investigation which was sparked in 2016 by media reports of professional football’s sex abuse scandal.

Ormond, 62, had already been jailed for six years in 2002 for 12 indecent assaults on young players.

- Press Association