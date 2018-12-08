New Zealand Police to charge man with murder of British backpacker

A man will be charged with the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand.

The 26-year-old man has been speaking with police in Auckland in relation to her disappearance, officers said.

Ms Millane, 22, went missing from a hostel in Auckland on December 1. British backpacker Grace Millane, 22 (Lucie Blackman Trust/PA)

New Zealand Police said the man will remain in custody until Monday morning, when he will appear in the Auckland District Court.

Ms Millane, from Essex, was described as a “lovely, outgoing, fun-loving, family-orientated daughter” by her father, David Millane. (PA Graphics)

She graduated from the University of Lincoln in September and had embarked on a year-long worldwide trip.

After visiting Peru, she arrived in New Zealand on November 20 and had been in near-daily contact with her family until December 1 – the day before her 22nd birthday. Police have asked the public if they recognise a necklace belonging to Ms Millane (PA/Auckland City Police)

The last confirmed sighting of Ms Millane was at 9.41pm the same day at the Citylife Hotel in central Auckland, when she was seen with a “male companion”.

- Press Association