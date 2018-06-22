New Zealand leader recovers with mac-n-cheese after birth

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is regaining her strength with macaroni and cheese and plans to spend at least one more night in an Auckland public hospital with her newborn girl.

Ms Ardern, 37, on Thursday became just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office.

Tributes have come in from around the world, including from the Queen and another from Google, which posted an image in the shape of a heart on its New Zealand homepage along with the message “Congratulations!”

Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford pose with their newborn daughter (Office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand via AP)

Ardern posted an Instagram message Friday thanking “our wonderful midwife Libby” who she said was not only incredible at her job but also made the mac and cheese.

