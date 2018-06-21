New Zealand leader Jacinda Arden gives birth to baby girl

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has given birth to a baby girl.

Ms Ardern posted a photo on her Instagram account showing her and partner Clarke Gayford with the baby at Auckland City Hospital.

She wrote that she was feeling very lucky to have a given birth to a healthy girl and that their daughter arrived at 4.45pm weighing 7.3lb.

She thanked everyone for their kindness and said they were all doing well, and also thanked the team at the hospital.

The 37-year-old is now only the second world leader to give birth while in office.

Earlier: New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has arrived at Auckland Hospital as she prepared to give birth to her first child.

The 37-year-old Ardern would become just the second elected world leader in modern times to give birth while in office, after the late Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto gave birth to daughter Bakhtawar in 1990.

Ms Ardern’s due date was June 17.

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern speaking in May (Nick Perry/AP)

The birth has been highly anticipated in the South Pacific nation of nearly five million people.

She has not said whether she is expecting a boy or a girl.

Ms Ardern’s office confirmed she had arrived at the hospital with partner Clarke Gayford.

Deputy prime minister Winston Peters has taken over as acting prime minister.

Ms Ardern plans to take a six-week leave before returning to work.

Jacinda Ardern with Theresa May during the Commonwealth summit (Victoria Jones/PA)

Under the arrangement, Ms Ardern will still be consulted on major decisions, including issues of national security.

Ms Ardern has said she is confident the government will continue to run smoothly in her absence.

She said she hoped to be “sharing the good news” in an announcement but also to have some quiet time to enjoy as a family.

Asked earlier this month how the couple had been faring while trying to choose a name, Ms Ardern responded: “Terribly. Do you have any suggestions?”

- Press Association