New York’s Daily News to shed half of its newsroom staff

The Daily News will cut half of its newsroom staff, saying it will focus more on digital news.

The New York-based newspaper was sold to tronc last year for one dollar, with the owner of the Chicago Tribune assuming liabilities and debt.

The Daily News led the charge to get 9/11 first responders health benefits. Exposed widespread abuse of eviction rules, punishing poor people. Revealed deception and dysfunction in public housing that put kids in danger of lead poisoning. Showed the world the Eric Garner video. — Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) July 23, 2018

In an email sent to staff, tronc said staff at the Daily News will focus on breaking news involving “crime, civil justice and public responsibility”.

Revenue and print circulation has been sliding at the newspaper for years, even as it provided critical coverage of health issues in public housing and stories about first responders after the September 11 attacks.

- Press Association