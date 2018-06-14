New York sues Trump over foundation funds

New York’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump’s foundation, claiming it served as a personal piggy bank for his businesses, legal bills and presidential campaign.

Democrat Barbara Underwood filed the suit against the Trump Foundation and its directors, Mr Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump.

The suit seeks 2.8 million dollars (£2.1 million) in restitution and the dissolution of the foundation.

The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018

....Schneiderman, who ran the Clinton campaign in New York, never had the guts to bring this ridiculous case, which lingered in their office for almost 2 years. Now he resigned his office in disgrace, and his disciples brought it when we would not settle. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2018

Ms Underwood said the foundation illegally helped support the Republican’s campaign by raising money at a nationally televised fundraiser in January 2016, then allowing campaign staff to dictate how the money was spent in grants.

Mr Trump insisted he would not settle the lawsuit, calling it a “ridiculous case” that former state attorney general Eric Schneiderman “never had the guts to bring” forward before he “resigned his office in disgrace”.

Trump made a similar claim that he would not settle a lawsuit charging that his Trump University misled customers, but ultimately paid a 25 million dollar (£18 million) settlement last year.

The Trump Foundation said the new lawsuit is “politics at its very worst”.

The foundation defended its record, saying it had donated over 19 million dollars (£14 million) to worthy charitable causes.

It said it had been planning to shut down for more than a year, but had been stopped from doing so because of the state’s investigation.

- Press Association