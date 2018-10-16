New York City marks first bullet-free weekend in 25 years

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has reported that the city experienced its first shooting-free weekend in a quarter of a century.

The NYPD did not receive a single report of a shot fired for all of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

According to department records the last time New York City went an entire weekend without a shooting incident was in 1993.

A shooting took place in Brooklyn on Thursday morning last and the next report of a shot being fired was in The Bronx yesterday afternoon.

The streak lasted 98 hours.

Commissioner James O'Neill said that the feat was "something not just the NYPD, but all New Yorkers can be proud of".

This past weekend #NYC had no shootings, a milestone we haven't reached in over a decade. My thanks to every member of the #NYPD for working hard to protect this city and to every member of the public who has helped us make this city so safe. — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDChiefPatrol) October 15, 2018

Speaking to the New York Post, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said: "I really don't remember a weekend that no one was shot in the entire city."

New York's mayor Bill de Blasio commended the lack of gun violence over the weekend while speaking at an NYPD graduation ceremony.

"A city of 8.6 million people, not a single shooting for three days," he said, crediting the hard work of the police force and calling them "a winning team".

He referred to the streak as "extraordinary" and "amazing".

According to the NYPD CompStat figures, there have been a total of 600 shooting incidents so far this year.

This is down 2% on the same time last year.

Digital Desk