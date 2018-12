New Year's celebrations begin as New Zealand and Australia welcome 2019

Celebrations to welcome 2019 are well under way, with the clock striking midnight in various cities around the world.

Sydney

A thunderstorm drenched tens of thousands of people as they gathered for Sydney’s traditional spectacular fireworks display, creating a show of its own with dozens of lightning strikes.

Police estimated that more than a million people would crowd Sydney Harbour to view the glittering fireworks. People began gathering early in the day at popular vantage points, including the Opera House and the ends of the Harbour Bridge. (Brendan Esposito/AAP via AP)

The show was to feature more than 100,000 pyrotechnic effects accompanied by music culminating at midnight with (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, made famous by Aretha Franklin, who died in August.

Police said they were taking precautions to prevent any terrorist attack, but assured revellers there was no specific threat.

“We put obstacles between those large crowds and vehicles to ensure people can get in and out safely and enjoy their night in safety,” police acting deputy commissioner Mark Walton said.

New Zealand

Tens of thousands gathered around Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand’s biggest city, as fireworks exploded from the top of the 1,076ft structure.

Across the southern hemisphere nation, thousands took to beaches and streets, becoming among the first in the world to usher in 2019. Fireworks boomed and crackled above city centres and harbours. Fireworks explode from Auckland’s Sky Tower (Doug Sherring/New Zealand Herald via AP)

New Zealand's Auckland welcomes the new year with fireworks #NewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/acC47C5Edb — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

Thailand Worshippers pray as they take turns lying in coffins during a ceremony at the Takien temple in suburban Bangkok (AP Photo/Sakchai lalit)

While many celebrate New Year’s Eve with fireworks, hundreds of Thais travelled to Takien Temple in a suburb of Bangkok to lie inside coffins for traditional funeral rituals.

Participants believe the ceremony — symbolising death and rebirth — helps rid them of bad luck and allows them to be born again for a fresh start in the new year.

Participants held flowers and incense in their hands as monks covered them with pink sheets and chanted prayers for the dead. Monks cover worshippers lying in coffins (AP Photo/Sakchai lalit)

“It wasn’t scary or anything. It is our belief that it will help us get rid of bad luck and bring good fortune to our life,” said Busaba Yookong, who came to the temple with her family.

Bangkok is filled with modern glitzy shopping centres and high-rise buildings, but superstitious beliefs still hold sway in many aspects of Thai society.

United Nations

One year ago, I issued a red alert to the world. The dangers still exist, but I also see reasons for hope. In 2019, let us build on them and create a better future for all. Happy New Year. pic.twitter.com/S31Q09x1HE — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 29, 2018

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a bleak New Year’s message that called climate change an existential threat and warned that “it’s time to seize our last best chance”.

He noted growing intolerance, geo-political divisions and inequality, resulting in people “questioning a world in which a handful of people hold the same wealth as half of humanity”.

“But there are also reasons for hope,” he said. “As we begin this New Year, let’s resolve to confront threats, defend human dignity and build a better future — together.”

South Korea A woman prays in front of a wall of lanterns to celebrate the New Year at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

After an eventful year that saw three inter-Korean summits and the easing of tensions over North Korea’s nuclear programme, South Koreans enter 2019 with hopes that the hard-won detente will expand into a stable peace.

Thousands of South Koreans were expected to fill the streets of the capital, Seoul, for a traditional bell-tolling ceremony near City Hall to usher in the new year. Dignitaries picked to ring the old Bosingak bell at midnight include famous surgeon Lee Guk-jong, who successfully operated on a North Korean soldier who escaped to South Korea in 2017 in a hail of bullets fired by his comrades.

Elsewhere, about 10,000 people were expected to attend the tolling of a “peace bell” at Imjingak, a pavilion near the border with North Korea.

- Press Association