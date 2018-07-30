New report examines mystery of missing MH370 plane

An independent investigation report released more than four years after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared has highlighted shortcomings in the government response that exacerbated the mystery.

The report reiterated Malaysia’s assertion that the plane was deliberately diverted and flown for more than seven hours after severing communications.

It said the cause of the disappearance still cannot be determined and the “possibility of intervention by a third party cannot be excluded”.

One of the relatives of passengers on board the missing plane speaks to the media in Putrajaya (Yam G-Jun/AP)

The plane carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished on March 8 2014 and is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean.

Family members of those onboard the plane said they were frustrated as there were many gaps in the investigations and questions left unanswered.

Sarah Nor, centre, the mother of passenger Norliakmar Hamid, cries after listening to the report (Vincent Thian/AP)

Scattered pieces of debris that washed ashore on African beaches and Indian Ocean islands indicated a distant remote stretch of the ocean where the plane probably crashed.

But a government search by Australia, Malaysia and China failed to pinpoint a location.

And a second, private search by US company Ocean Infinity that finished earlier this year also found no sign of the wreckage.

Staff arrange copies of the report (Vincent Thian/AP)

Officials said Monday’s report is still not a final report, since the plane has not been found.

Malaysia’s government has said it is open to resuming searching if credible evidence of the plane’s location emerges.

