Netherlands and Australia hold Russia legally responsible for downing MH17 plane

The Netherlands and Australia are holding Russia legally responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.

It was shot down over war-ravaged eastern Ukraine nearly four years ago, killing all 298 people on board.

The announcement came a day after international investigators announced that the missile system that brought down the Amsterdam-Kuala Lumpur flight came from a Russia-based military unit.

Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok said following that conclusion “the government is now taking the next step by formally holding Russia accountable”.

He said the Netherlands and Australia have “asked Russia to enter into talks aimed at finding a solution that would do justice to the tremendous suffering and damage caused by the downing of MH17”.

Russia denies involvement in the July 17 2014 missile strike.

- Press Association