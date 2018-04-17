Nerve agent used in Salisbury poisoning 'in liquid form', says UK Department for Environment

The nerve agent used to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury was delivered "in a liquid form", the UK's Department for Environment has said.

A "very small amount" of the Novichok nerve agent was used in the attack, with the substance delivered in a "liquid form", Defra said.

The details emerged at a press briefing in Salisbury, where reporters were told the highest concentration was found at Mr Skripal's house.

Clean-up work is set to begin at nine sites across the city, as a tenth, an area of the London Road cemetery - which was found not to be contaminated - will reopen to the public today.

"We either know there is contamination there (in the nine sites) or we think there is a probability we could find contamination there," Defra said.

Salisbury residents have been warned to expect a step-up in activity as investigators wearing protective clothes remove items and chemically clean the areas.

- Press Association