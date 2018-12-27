Neighbours describe 'thunder' explosion that killed man in UK house collapse

A man has died after a house collapsed following an explosion in England.

Gas engineers are at the site of the blast which shook surrounding houses in Andover, Hampshire, in the south of England during the early hours this morning.

Andy Phillips, 44, who lives close to the house which has been completely destroyed, said: "We live about 100 yards away, the sound was like a huge clap of thunder that shook and rattled ours and many other houses, damaging some of them.

"The debris covers about a 25-metre radius."

He said the property on Launcelot Close was a shared house for people "getting back on their feet after hard times".

Engineers for gas distribution firm SGN said it was working with emergency services to identify the cause and is seeking to isolate gas supplies.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said search and rescue teams were continuing to search the scene.

Housing association Aster Group said: "We're aware that there has been an explosion at a property in Andover which we understand has resulted tragically in a fatality.

"We're working closely with the emergency services as they carry out their investigations.

"Our senior team is attending the incident and our neighbourhood teams on the ground are already onsite offering help and support to the residents involved."

Neighbouring properties were also evacuated as a precaution.