Nearly 60 firefighters tackle flat blaze in south London

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a high-rise block of flats in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Crews were called to a fire on the 13th floor of the 20-storey block in Elmira Street, Lewisham, at 4.14am.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said around 150 people left the building before the fire brigade arrived and a sprinkler system “suppressed” the fire.

A picture showing a flat fire in Lewisham (Yusif Ali/PA)

Crews from Deptford, New Cross and Lewisham were among the 58 firefighters at the scene, while police and ambulance staff were also present.

London Fire Brigade said it received 16 calls about the blaze, which was under control by 5.23am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, LFB added.

- Press Association