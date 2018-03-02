NATO says Putin's threat to target allies 'unacceptable'

Nato has said Russian president Vladimir Putin's threat to target its members are unacceptable and that the military alliance will continue using its armed forces to deter aggression.

Spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said: "Russian statements threatening to target allies are unacceptable and counterproductive."

Mr Putin said on Thursday that Moscow has tested an array of new strategic nuclear weapons that cannot be intercepted, and told the West: "You have failed to contain Russia."

Ms Lungescu said Nato's missile defence system is built to respond to attacks from outside Europe and North America and not directed against Russia.

Noting Russia's "aggressive actions" in Ukraine and military build-up around Europe, she said: "Nato is pursuing a twin-track approach to Russia: strong deterrence and defence, combined with meaningful dialogue."

-Press Association