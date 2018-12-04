NATO allies say Russia is violating nuclear pact with US

Nato allies say they have concluded that Russia is in violation of a landmark Cold War-era nuclear treaty.

The ruling paves the way for the United States to leave the pact unless Moscow complies with it.

Foreign ministers from Nato member countries said that they “strongly support the finding of the United States that Russia is in material breach of its obligations” under the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Donald Trump has previously threatened to pull out of the agreement (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said after the decision that the United States would suspend its treaty obligations in 60 days over the alleged violations.

US President Donald Trump previously threatened to pull out of the bilateral pact.

The ministers called on Russia “to return urgently to full and verifiable compliance. It is now up to Russia to preserve the INF Treaty”.

- Press Association