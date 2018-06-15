Nasa’s record-breaking spacewoman retires as astronaut

Nasa’s record-breaking astronaut Peggy Whitson has retired.

The space agency announced her retirement on Friday, her last day on the job.

Ms Whitson has spent more time off the planet than any other American: 665 days over three missions.

She was the first woman to command the International Space Station, holding the position twice, and the oldest woman ever to fly in space.

.@AstroPeggy Whitson, who holds the US record for most cumulative time in space, is retiring. Working here since 1986, she worked in several scientific roles before becoming an astronaut in 1996, eventually flying 3 times to @Space_Station. Read more: https://t.co/poZVG8yLk0 pic.twitter.com/Og0TBcnLx3 — NASA (@NASA) June 15, 2018

Ms Whitson was also the world’s most experienced female spacewalker and the first woman to serve as Nasa’s chief astronaut.

The 58-year-old biochemist joined Nasa as a researcher in 1986 and became an astronaut in 1996.

Her last spaceflight was last year.

Nasa officials said Ms Whitson set the highest standards for human spaceflight and was an outstanding role model across the globe.

- Press Association