Nasa releases mesmerising video of a visible solar active region

Nasa’s Solar Dynamics Observatory has released an incredible video of an active region on the sun.

The video, which was Tweeted by Nasa’s Sun and Space account, shows mesmerising magnetic field lines illuminated by electrically-charged particles emitting ultraviolet light.

Nasa explained that although the footage looks dramatic, the area has not yet erupted into a significant solar storm.

“The region did not erupt with any significant solar storms, although it still might.”

The eerie video has amassed over 42,000 views on social media.

