Nancy Pelosi invites President Trump to deliver State of the Union address next week

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives has invited Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union address next week.

Nancy Pelosi offered President Trump the chance to speak to Congress on February 5.

Meanwhile, the White House has held its first media briefing since the end of the government shutdown.

Spanning 35 days, it was the longest shutdown in US history.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has said that President Trump is still set on delivering a border wall with Mexico.

Ms Sanders said: "It is not just an emergency but a crisis at the border, both a national security and a humanitarian crisis.

"But there is a process in which the President wants to exhaust all options primarily doing waht we feel is the best one which is a legislative fix.

"But if Congress doesn't do their job then the president will be forced to make up for all of their shortcomings."