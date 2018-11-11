Naked protester greets Trump’s motorcade at Paris event

At least one topless woman ran out towards President Donald Trump’s motorcade as he travelled to the Arc de Triomphe for a ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

She had slogans written on her chest that included the words “Fake” and “Peace”. The armoured limousine known as ‘The Beast’ carrying President Donald Trump (Ludovic Marin/AP)

Police tackled the women and the motorcade continued uninterrupted.

President Trump is among dozens of leaders attending the centennial anniversary ceremony.

Most of the other leaders travelled together, from the Elysee Palace.

President Trump arrived on his own.

- Press Association