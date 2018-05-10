Najib Razak concedes defeat after Malaysian election loss

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak, who led the ruling National Front coalition to a historic election loss, has conceded defeat.

At a televised news conference, Mr Najib said he and his colleagues “accept the verdict of the people.”

He said the National Front “will honour the principle of democracy in the parliament”.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak conceded defeat at the election

Opposition parties, led by 92-year-old former authoritarian leader Mahathir Mohamad, tapped into anger over a corruption scandal involving Mr Najib and new taxes to end the National Front’s 60-year hold on power.

Because no single party won a majority in the election, Mr Najib said the country’s king will have responsibility for appointing the next prime minister.

“The National Front will respect whatever decision is made by the king,” he said. “I urge all Malaysians to be calm and to trust the king’s wisdom to make the best choice.”

Results from Malaysia's national election show the opposition alliance led by the country's former authoritarian ruler Mahathir Mohamad has won a majority in parliament

Mr Mahathir earlier said the opposition had been contacted by a representative of the monarchy to acknowledge its victory.

He said a new prime minister would be sworn in within a day.

Supporters of the incoming government took to the streets of Kuala Lumpur to celebrate their unexpected victory.

People stood on roadsides waving the white, blue and red flag of the opposition alliance that triumphed in Wednesday’s election, while cars honked their horns as they sped past.

“I’m so happy,” said Zarini Najibuddin while waving the opposition flag. “I hope we’ll have a better Malaysia now. Malaysia reborn!”

Mr Mahathir was credited with modernising Malaysia during his 22-year rule that ended in 2003 but was also known as a heavy-handed leader who imprisoned opponents and subjugated the courts.

