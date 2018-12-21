Murder video from Morocco 'likely to be authentic': Police

A video allegedly showing the killing of a Scandinavian university student in a remote part of Morocco's Atlas Mountains is likely to be authentic, Norwegian police said.

Norway's National Criminal Investigation Service has been investigating the footage circulating on social media.

Three of the men arrested

It said "there is no concrete evidence indicating the video is not real".

Four men have been detained in Morocco, and authorities there consider the killings of two students to be a terrorist act.

The women from Norway and Denmark had been hiking. Their bodies were discovered on Monday with stab wounds to their necks.

They were named on Thursday as Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, of Denmark, and Maren Ueland, from Norway.

Morocco is generally considered safe for tourists, but authorities have been rooting out Islamic extremists for years.

- Press Association