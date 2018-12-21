Murder video from Morocco 'likely to be authentic': Police
21/12/2018 - 11:44:00Back to Moroccan drowning World Home
A video allegedly showing the killing of a Scandinavian university student in a remote part of Morocco's Atlas Mountains is likely to be authentic, Norwegian police said.
Norway's National Criminal Investigation Service has been investigating the footage circulating on social media.
It said "there is no concrete evidence indicating the video is not real".
Four men have been detained in Morocco, and authorities there consider the killings of two students to be a terrorist act.
READ MORE: US ‘planning troop pullout from Afghanistan’
The women from Norway and Denmark had been hiking. Their bodies were discovered on Monday with stab wounds to their necks.
They were named on Thursday as Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, of Denmark, and Maren Ueland, from Norway.
Morocco is generally considered safe for tourists, but authorities have been rooting out Islamic extremists for years.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here