Murder probe launched after boy, 17, stabbed in ‘targeted’ attack in Ipswich

A 17-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in a “targeted” attack in Ipswich.

Detectives have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of murder following the incident in broad daylight at about 4.50pm on Saturday.

Witnesses reported that the victim was walking back from the shops in Queen’s Way when he was approached by two men on bicycles and attacked, Suffolk Constabulary said.

Four to five other men are then said to have joined them, and the teenager was further assaulted before the offenders fled the scene, police added.

Officers and paramedics, as well the police helicopter and air ambulance, were called to Packard Avenue, where the boy was found with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital but later died.

Suffolk Constabulary said early inquiries led detectives to believe it was a targeted attack.

A spokesman added: “Packard Avenue is currently closed as a murder investigation takes place and officers have been undertaking numerous inquiries already this evening.

“Members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence in Ipswich this evening, with additional high-visibility patrols taking place across the town.”

The arrested man has been taken into police custody for questioning.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage from the area of Queen’s Way, Packard Avenue, Rands Way or Kingsway, from between 12pm and 7.45pm on Saturday, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact the Major Investigation Team on 101, quoting reference CAD 306 of June 2, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Press Association