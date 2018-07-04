Murder probe launched after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Liverpool

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in England.

The youngster was found after emergency services were called to Belle Vale Road in Liverpool at around 9pm on Tuesday, Merseyside Police said.

The teenager was taken to hospital, although he was pronounced dead at around midnight.

Detectives have launched a murder probe and forensic examination of the scene was underway.

A murder investigation is underway after the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Belle Vale Road #BelleVale last night. If you have any info, contact @MerPolCC, call 101 reference 1295 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111. See link for more

https://t.co/S94eOkMr45 pic.twitter.com/FHJbc7p4Hv — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) July 4, 2018

Detective Chief Inspector Bev Hyland said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation into this tragic incident in which a young life has been taken. We are working to try and establish exactly what happened last night.

“I want to appeal to anyone who saw the incident itself, or anything suspicious in the vicinity of Belle Vale Road, and the park opposite Woodholme Court, to come forward.

“We also want to appeal to anybody who stopped to assist and may not have yet spoken to police, and anyone passing through Belle Vale Road who may have dash-cam footage.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact @MerPolHQ, call 101 with reference 1295 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555111.

On Wednesday morning a large section of Belle Vale Road was cordoned off by police and a blue forensic tent was on the road outside houses.

Neighbour Darcy Hartley, 74, said she heard raised voices outside at about 9pm.

She said: “I was just watching the game and I heard the noise. It sounded like a large group of boys. Then a lot of police turned up.

“I walk my dog every day and I usually see boys smoking in the path which leads to the park. Sometimes they fight amongst each other.”

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “I only realised something was happening when I saw police and paramedics.

“It was just near the end of the match, before the penalties. I went out and had a look and could see the lad being treated by paramedics just over the road.

“It’s terrible, it seems to be getting worse. Life is cheap these days, with people carrying knives around.”

