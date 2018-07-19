Murder inquiry under way after skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan police have launched a murder inquiry after Olympic figure skating medallist Denis Ten was killed.

Ten was stabbed after a dispute with people who allegedly tried to steal a mirror from his car in his home city of Almaty, Kazakh news agencies reported today.

“Denis Ten was a great athlete and a great ambassador for his sport. A warm personality and a charming man. Such a tragedy to lose him at such a young age.” -IOC President Thomas Bach pic.twitter.com/YIZhBHy6Fi — Olympics (@Olympics) July 19, 2018

Doctors in Almaty say he died in hospital there aged 25.

Born in Kazakhstan to a family of Korean descent, Ten’s bronze at the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014 made him Kazakhstan’s first medallist in figure skating.

The ISU is deeply saddened by the news from media in Kazakhstan announcing the passing of Figure Skater Denis Ten. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Denis' family, friends and fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/1w7Isb9HJC — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) July 19, 2018

Canadian skater Patrick Chan, who won silver in the same competition, said on Twitter he was “honoured and grateful to have shared the ice” with Ten.

“One of the most beautiful skaters to have graced our sport. My thoughts are with his family during this unimaginable time.”

The International Skating Union said it was “deeply saddened” by news of Ten’s death.

“Today is truly a dark day for all of us who knew and loved this young figure skater and were inspired by his talent and creativity,” Kazakhstan Olympic Committee president Timur Kulibayev said in a statement.

“Throughout his sporting career, Denis set an example with his motivation, strength of spirit and his champion’s personality.”

Denis Ten, of Kazakhstan, skating in Moscow (Ivan Sekretarev/AP)

Ten also won the Four Continents championships in 2015, and was a world championship silver medallist in 2013.

Ten struggled with injuries in recent years and could manage only 27th at the Olympics in Pyeongchang in February.

Ten had not formally retired from skating but in recent months he had often spoken of his studies in economics and his plans to write a movie script.

International Olympic Committee chairman Thomas Bach said: “Denis Ten was a great athlete and a great ambassador for his sport.

“A warm personality and a charming man.

“Such a tragedy to lose him at such a young age.”

- Press Association