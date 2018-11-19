‘Multiple victims’ after shots fired near Chicago hospital

Chicago police say they are responding to a shooting near a hospital with “reports of multiple victims”.

A department spokesman issued a statement on Twitter saying officers are responding after shots were fired near Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side.

People evacuate a hospital in Chicago, where police say there are multiple victims, including a police officer, injured in a shooting. https://t.co/rQynwS67xF pic.twitter.com/f6h8LJFcYD — ABC News (@ABC) November 19, 2018

The department says there are “reports of multiple victims”.

Chicago Police have said that one officer has been shot and is in a critical condition.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers are searching the hospital.

SWAT teams searching Mercy Hospital in Chicago after shots fired and multiple people injured in the latest apparent mass shooting in the US. pic.twitter.com/s3oPoCTlmC — Michael Gravesande (@OldBlackHack) November 19, 2018

He added that at least one "possible offender is shot", but no details were immediately released. Police asked people to avoid the area.

Television footage showed several people, including some wearing white coats, walking through a car park with their arms up.

#BREAKING: People being led out of Mercy Hospital in Chicago where there are reports of 'multiple victims' in a shooting (from affiliate @WGNNews) pic.twitter.com/CjTRVlKwy8 — Angus Ledwidge (@angusleddo) November 19, 2018

- Press Association