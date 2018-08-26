'Multiple fatalities' at video game tournament mass shooting in Florida, police say

Update 8.04pm: Multiple people are dead and “many” have been “transported” to hospitals after a mass shooting at a riverfront shopping centre in Jacksonville, police in the US state of Florida have said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has said one suspect is dead at the scene but it is unclear if there is a second suspect.

They say searches are continuing.

Earlier:There have been “multiple fatalities” at a shooting in Jacksonville, police in the US state of Florida have said.

The shooting occurred during the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville, Florida, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Department.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Department warned the public that the area was not safe, describing the incident as a "mass shooting" in a tweet.

"Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting"

Multiple fatalities are at the scene, many of which have been transported.

This is a breaking news story... More as we get it
