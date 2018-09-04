Motorway overpass collapses in India

A motorway overpass has collapsed in the Indian city of Calcutta, police said, but there was no immediate word on deaths or injuries.

A police official said the collapse occurred this afternoon in the Majerhat neighbourhood.

TV reports from the scene showed a broken section that appeared to be roughly 100ft long.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: World, India, motorway, Overpass, Majerhat, Calcutta, story, composite

 

