Motorway overpass collapses in India
A motorway overpass has collapsed in the Indian city of Calcutta, police said, but there was no immediate word on deaths or injuries.
A police official said the collapse occurred this afternoon in the Majerhat neighbourhood.
TV reports from the scene showed a broken section that appeared to be roughly 100ft long.
Part of #MajerhatBridge collapsed in #Calcutta #Kolkata. Multiple feared to be trapped. pic.twitter.com/wMwkDVuhK3— Maharshi Banerjee (@maharshibanerje) September 4, 2018
