Motorway closed after pile-up and lorry fire in UK

A motorway in England has been closed in both directions after a crash involving three goods vehicles and a separate lorry fire.

Highways England warned that the M40 in Warwickshire could remain closed between Warwick and Henley-in-Arden throughout the day after the pile-up at 4am.

Warwickshire Police, who posted footage on social media showing emergency crews tackling the lorry fire, said officers remained at the scene of the collision on the northbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 16.

The force said in a statement: “The road is expected to be closed for the majority of the morning, while the southbound stretch of the M40 from junctions 15 to 16 is also closed at this time due to a separate lorry fire.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area completely and follow diversions put in place by Highways England.”

We are now escorting bowsers and engines from @WarksFireRescue to fill with more water to keep the fire under control. We are having to utilise the closed carriagway for access. Carriageways closed both ways. RJ pic.twitter.com/KuViXiGkSO — OPU Warwickshire (@OPUWarks) September 28, 2018

Highways England said the closures mean motorists cannot join the M40 from the M42.

One of the incidents resulted in a significant fuel spillage and fire, the agency added.

- Press Association