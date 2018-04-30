Motorist dead after dust storm sparks 29-vehicle crash in US

One person has died after a dust storm triggered a 29-vehicle pile-up in eastern Nebraska.

Nebraska State Patrol said visibility was reduced to 'practically zero' on Sunday as dust from farm fields blew across Interstate 80 near York.

Police said the hazardous conditions caused a chain-reaction crash that left 15 people injured, including one person who later died.

Winds gusts of 60mph were reported in the area of the crash, which saw two miles of the interstate closed for almost three hours.

I80 Westbound bear Aurora was shutdown today due to high winds causing blackout conditions due to blowing dirt. This caused a 20+ vehicle pileup with several occupants being extracted from vehicles, opening back up in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/JruNokT5vl — NSP Troop C (@NSP_TroopC) April 30, 2018

- Press Association and Digital Desk