Mother gives thanks after baby born on UK Coastguard helicopter

A mother has thanked everyone who helped in the birth of her son who was born inside a UK Coastguard helicopter at 1,400 feet.

Torran MacDonald was born above Penzance in Cornwall on Saturday night, weighing 7lb 8oz, after his mother, Alicia, had gone into labour while visiting the Isles of Scilly.

Mrs MacDonald had been on the islands to conduct the ceremony for a friend’s wedding and went into labour earlier than expected.

Awwww! Gorgeous baby boy born on board our #Newquay #Coastguard helicopter on Saturday night on way from #IslesofScilly to #Treliske Mum and baby doing well. So thrilled! Congratulations to his mum and dad from all of us at #HMCoastguard #worldhelicopterday Pic Greg Caygill pic.twitter.com/A5bnNfXpJV — Maritime&Coastguard (@MCA_media) August 19, 2018

There was not a midwife on the islands on Saturday night, so the Coastguard was asked by the South West Ambulance Service to fly Mrs MacDonald and her husband Sandy to the mainland.

The Newquay Coastguard helicopter was scrambled, collected a midwife, touched down at St Mary’s Airport, picked up Mr and Mrs MacDonald then began the trip to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro.

However, Torran was in such a hurry he decided to make an appearance on board the aircraft. At 8.53pm, with the help of the midwife Linda Benson and aircrew, the healthy baby boy was born.

Mrs MacDonald said Torran was a younger brother for sister Fearne.

Baby Torran was born over Cornwall (Royal Cornwall Hospitals/PA)

“Torran is doing fine and we’d like to thank the coastguard, the midwife and the midwifery team at the hospital,” she said.

Jonathan Mustard, aeronautical operations controller for HM Coastguard, said: “This is the second time that a baby has been born on board a Coastguard helicopter.

“The last one was born over Lunna Holm, Shetland in December 2012.

“It’s rare to hear that our helicopter launched with seven people on board but were preparing to land with eight.

“Congratulations mum and dad.”

- Press Association