More than a dozen injured after bomb attack in Canadian restaurant

Two men have walked into a Canadian restaurant and set off a bomb, injuring more than a dozen people.

Police say the pair then fled the scene, in the city of Mississauga, near Toronto.

Three of those hurt are being described as critical.

The motive for the attack is not known.

It is just a month since 10 people died when a van driver ploughed into a lunch hour crowd in the city.

