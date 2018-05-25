More than a dozen injured after bomb attack in Canadian restaurant

Two men have walked into a Canadian restaurant and set off a bomb, injuring more than a dozen people.

Police say the pair then fled the scene, in the city of Mississauga, near Toronto.

#UPDATE: At least three people have been taken to a trauma centre in critical condition suffering from blast injuries following an explosion at a Mississauga restaurant https://t.co/ted7yABt2h pic.twitter.com/1dHmYK5F0V — CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) May 25, 2018

Three of those hurt are being described as critical.

The motive for the attack is not known.

It is just a month since 10 people died when a van driver ploughed into a lunch hour crowd in the city.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

Reported explosion inside a restaurant on Hurontario Street in #Mississauga https://t.co/POKqyTVqnC — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) May 25, 2018

More to follow.