More than 80 arrested as Paris sees yellow vest protests for fifth consecutive weekend

More than 80 people have been arrested in Paris where police have fired tear gas at anti-government protesters.

It is the fifth weekend in a row that the so-called "yellow vest" demonstrations have taken place.

Local media reports suggest an estimated 33,500 people turned out by lunchtime which is around half of the number seen last weekend.

The cold weather could be a factor.

The French president hoped a package of tax and minimum wage measures for low-income workers would help to defuse the situation.

