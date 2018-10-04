More than 250 people have died taking selfies, research finds

More than 250 people have died while trying to take a selfie, according to new research.

Investigations by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences suggests that there were 259 selfie-related deaths in 137 incidents from October 2011 to November 2017.

A total of 98 people died a selfie-related death in 2016.

The findings, published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, were collated by tracking references to “selfie deaths” and “selfie accidents” in news reports from around the world.

Drowning, fire and falling are among the most commonly listed causes of death in these circumstances, and it is far more common for men to die trying to take a selfie than women.

Of the recorded deaths, 72.5% were among men, and only 27.5% among women, with men found to be more prone to risky behaviour when taking selfies.

The average age of a person recorded as dying while taking a selfie was 22.9 years, but the recorded ages ranged from 10 to 68 years.

The researchers estimated that as many as one million selfies are taken by the 18-24 demographic each day.

The majority of recorded selfie deaths occurred in India, with 159 incidents in total, while Russia and the US recorded 16 and 14 deaths respectively.

