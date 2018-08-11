Monsanto appeal guilty verdict over weedkiller cancer risks

The manufacturers of one of the world's most widely used weedkiller's are insisting it does not cause cancer.

It comes after a California jury ordered chemical giant Monsanto to pay almost $290 million (€253m) in damages for failing to warn a dying groundskeeper that its weedkiller Roundup might cause cancer.

Jurors unanimously found that the weedkiller Roundup contributed to groundsman Dewayne Johnson's terminal illness.

The manufacturing giant Monsanto is now appealing.

Timothy Litzenburg was one of the lawyers who brought the case for Dewayne Johnson.

He said that Mr Johnson was a "brave" man who deserved the outcome of the case.

"He is tremendously brave and no one deserves it more than he does.

"And Mr Johnson is going to be able to live his remaining few months or years in great comfort and his family's going to be taken care of for life."

