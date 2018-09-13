Mobile firms urged to avoid roaming charges in event of no-deal Brexit

Mobile phone companies have been urged not to introduce roaming charges on customers if Britain crashes out of the European Union.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said two companies – Vodafone and Three – have pledged not to hit phone users with massive bill hikes when they travel in Europe, and he called on other firms to follow their lead.

But he said the Government would legislate to introduce a cap on charges if there is a no-deal scenario.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said consumers must not be hit with higher charges from mobile companies (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Information about the potential impact on mobile phone users is being set out in a series of technical papers on what could happen if Britain leaves the EU without an exit agreement.

Mr Raab told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’ve had some good news from businesses like Vodafone and Three. They have publicly said they wouldn’t introduce any roaming fees for UK consumers travelling on the continent.

“What we have said is we would like to see other companies following suit, but, in any event, we would legislate for a limit on roaming charges to make sure in a no-deal scenario that we protect British consumers.”

- Press Association