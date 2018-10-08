Miss America chiefs hit back at rebellious states

The Miss America Organisation has struck back against a revolt by dozens of states this summer against the national leadership of the pageant headed by former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson.

The crowning of the latest Miss America took place last month with the pageant’s national leadership largely silent on calls for their resignation from many states.

Now the organisation is undertaking a purge of rebellious state officials, terminating the licences of four states, threatening about 15 with probation, and thanking others whose officials stood by the national leadership in the first Miss America pageant without a swimsuit competition.

States whose licences are terminated must replace current leaders. They can request an appeal hearing from Miss America’s executive committee. Gretchen Carlson (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Miss America Organisation would not say how it decided which states to terminate and which to threaten with probation, issuing a statement that read, in its entirety: “The process regarding Miss America state licensees is confidential.”

State officials say their dissatisfaction stemmed not from the elimination of swimsuits, but by the way Ms Carlson and chief executive Regina Hopper ran the organisation since taking over in January.

Georgia and West Virginia are among the states notified in recent days that their state licences were being terminated, said Paul Perkins, a lawyer representing both states.

A Pennsylvania pageant official, Chet Welch, confirmed his state has also had a termination notice.

One other state has been terminated, according to state officials and a former national board member, but its officials did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Georgia

West Virginia

Pennsylvania

Other states have been asked to explain — in writing — why they acted as they did in the run-up to the pageant.

“They are upset, but now they are scared too,” said Jennifer Vaden Barth, a former national board member and a former Miss North Carolina.

“This just validates why people are upset and why they felt the need to speak out in the first place.”

A state organisation that has its licence terminated can no longer claim to be affiliated with the Miss America Organisation and must, among other things, turn over bank accounts with scholarship money to the national leadership.

Ms Vaden Barth formed a GoFundMe account called the Miss America Organisation Leadership Change Fund that has raised more than 22,000 dollars to help states defend themselves and advocate for new leadership.

READ MORE: Google Plus to close after bug leaks personal information

When this year’s pageant was held last month, 46 of the 51 state pageant organisations (the District of Columbia is included) had called on the two to resign, along with 23 former Miss Americas.

It followed the release of a remarkable letter from the outgoing Miss America, Cara Mund, in which she said she had been marginalised and bullied by top pageant leaders.

An investigation commissioned by the Miss America Organisation found no evidence to back up that claim, but investigators did not interview Ms Mund for the report, which was issued the day after the most recent pageant.

Ms Carlson, who was Miss America 1989, and Ms Hopper depict the opposition as a “noisy minority” resistant to change, particularly one as large as the elimination of the pageant’s swimsuit competition.

But many state officials say their opposition is rooted in a lack of transparency and communication from national leaders, and does not involve the swimsuit decision.- Press Association