Minute’s silence to mark anniversary of London Bridge terror attack

A minute’s silence will be held on June 3 to mark a year since the London Bridge and Borough Market terrorist atrocity.

Eight people were killed as a van ploughed into people on the bridge before the three attackers carried out a knife rampage in Borough Market, an area full of bars and restaurants where people were enjoying a Saturday night out.

The perpetrators – Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22 – were shot dead by police.

The attack was carried out by Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The victims of the attack were Christine Archibald, 30, Xavier Thomas, 45, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, Sara Zelenak, 21, Kirsty Boden, 28, Sebastien Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39.

The victims: Christine Archibald, James McMullan, Alexandre Pigeard, Sebastien Belanger, Kirsty Boden, Sara Zelenak, Xavier Thomas and Ignacio Echeverria (PA)

A Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport spokesman said: “A minute’s silence will be held on Sunday June 3 2018 at 4.30pm in remembrance of those who lost their lives and all others that were affected by the London Bridge and Borough Market attack, one year ago.

“The silence will be marked in UK government buildings and other organisations may follow suit.”

- Press Association