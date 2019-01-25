Minister asks innovators to work with him on post-Brexit relationship with EU

Universities and science minister Chris Skidmore has asked scientists to work with him on creating the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU, amid heightened anxiety about the potential impact of no deal on research funding.

The Kingswood MP – who replaced Sam Gyimah in December after he quit the Government in protest at Theresa May’s Brexit deal – attempted to reassure scientists about the UK’s place in the global research community as he visited Culham Science Centre in Oxfordshire. Science minister Chris Skidmore at Culham Science Centre (Shauna Ward/UKAEA/PA)

“I’ve heard loud and clear the message that leaving the EU presents unique challenges to science, research and innovation in the UK,” Mr Skidmore said.

“So, I ask you and your fellow researchers and innovators to work with me to deliver a Brexit that works for your sector, and to help design the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU that builds on our scientific strengths and ingenuity.”

As part of the EU, the UK gains £1 billion of funding towards research and development each year, Mr Skidmore said, but he recognised that concerns are also about losing connections between labs, universities and businesses and researchers across Europe.

Speaking now at our RACE robotics facility, Science Minister @CSkidmoreUK is pressing the importance of funding science, engineering, and tech developments across the UK. pic.twitter.com/vWth7OOjm3 — Culham Fusion Energy (@fusionenergy) January 25, 2019

“Leaving the EU with a deal remains our top priority and the PM has been clear that we want to have the option to associate to future EU programmes including Horizon Europe and the Euratom Research and Training Programme,” he said.

“But we are also preparing in the event of no deal. The Government’s underwrite guarantee will cover the payment of awards for all competitive bids to EU funding programmes submitted before Brexit.”

Mr Skidmore thanked the “tens of thousands of researchers” from Europe and wider for choosing to bring their talents to the UK.

The MP was visiting Reaction Engines, a company designing a new engine that could make it possible to fly from the UK to Australia in only four-and-a-half hours.

“There is no better backdrop to talk about my priorities and ambitions for science, research and innovation in the UK, and how we can work together to make it a reality,” he said.

- Press Association