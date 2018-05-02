Mike Pompeo hails prospects of deal with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has said the US faces an “unprecedented opportunity” on the Korean peninsula as President Donald Trump prepares to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Speaking beside Mr Trump at his ceremonial swearing-in Wednesday, Mr Pompeo said the administration is in the “beginning stages of the work and the outcome is certainly yet unknown”.

Mr Trump has promised to soon reveal the timing and location for the meeting with Mr Kim.

President Donald Trump congratulates Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Mr Trump praised Mr Pompeo at the ceremony Wednesday as he made his inaugural visit to the State Department.

Noting the applause, Mr Trump said it was “more spirit than I’ve heard from the State Department in a long time”.

Honored to swear in Mike Pompeo as the 70th Secretary of State. Great event with @POTUS this morning. @SecPompeo is a patriot and a devoted public servant. I know you will accomplish great things representing the United States around the world. pic.twitter.com/0QTzMOIPsJ — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 2, 2018

Mr Trump has been a frequent critic of the department and its work, but Mr Pompeo maintains close ties to the president.

He replaces Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon chief executive who was fired by Mr Trump in March.

- Press Association