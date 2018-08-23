Migration from EU to UK falls to lowest level since 2012, but international migration still above UK Govt target

Net migration to the UK from the EU has fallen to its lowest level in more than five years, official figures show.

Around 87,000 more long-term migrants arrived from the bloc than left in the year to the end of March.

This is the lowest figure since January to December 2012.

Overall, net long-term international migration was estimated at 271,000, which is below record levels seen around 2015 and 2016 but still well above the British Government’s target of below 100,000.

Year-on-year, net migration was up by just under 30,000, but statisticians attributed the rise to an anomaly in previous estimates of student immigration.

EU net migration was at its lowest level since 2012 but continues to add to the UK population, with around 90,000 more EU citizens coming to the UK than leaving https://t.co/un5h0zw8qw pic.twitter.com/BpSWKTmfg5 — ONS (@ONS) August 23, 2018

Immigration figures for the UK published since the EU referendum have sparked claims of a “Brexodus” – though commentators pointed out more people are still coming to live in the UK than departing.

Nicola Rogers, of Britain's Office for National Statistics’ Centre for Migration, said: “Today’s figures show that around 270,000 more people are coming to the UK than leaving, so net migration is continuing to add to the UK population.

“Net migration has been broadly stable since peak levels seen in 2015 and 2016.

“Looking at the underlying numbers we can see that EU net migration has fallen, as fewer EU citizens are arriving in the UK, and has now returned to the level last seen in 2012.

“Previously we had seen a decline in the number of EU citizens coming who were looking for work, however this seems to have stabilised.”

- Press Association