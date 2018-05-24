Michelle Obama unveils cover for upcoming memoir

Michelle Obama has unveiled the cover for her upcoming memoir, Becoming.

The former US first lady posted the image, a smiling close-up shot taken by portrait photographer Miller Mobley, on her Instagram account.

(Crown Publishing Group via AP)

She wrote on Instagram that working on the book has been “meaningful and illuminating” and urged others to tell their stories.

The memoir comes out on November 13.

- Press Association
