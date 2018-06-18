Mexico fans may have caused a minor earthquake after celebrating their World Cup win

Mexico football fans may have caused a minor earthquake after celebrating their team’s 1-0 victory over Germany at the World Cup.

Seismic activity was recorded in Mexico City, according to the Institute of Geologic and Atmospheric Investigations.

The event is believed to have happened after Hirving Lozano scored the only goal of the game by drilling a low shot past Manuel Neuer at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

El #sismo detectado en la Ciudad de México se originó de manera artificial. Posiblemente por saltos masivos durante el Gol de la selección de #México en el mundial. Por lo menos dos sensores dentro de la Ciudad lo detectaron a las 11:32. pic.twitter.com/mACKesab3b — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) June 17, 2018

The artificial earthquake was detected at 11.32am Mexican time by at least two sensors, the Mexican seismic monitoring agency said.

However, they add that the event would not have been noticeable to the general population.

Mexico’s Hirving Lozano, right and Germany’s Joshua Kimmich battle for the ball (Adam Davy/Empics Sport)

The agency said events such as the one that occurred on Sunday would “not damage the ground” as they are “micro registers” that are observable in “only a very small number of seismographs”.

Mexico will play South Korea in their next game on Saturday in Rostov.

- Press Association