Mexican airliner crashes after take-off

A Mexican airliner has crashed after take off in the northern state of Durango.

A federal official confirmed the incident, but authorities had no immediate word on any casualties.

The civil defence office of Durango state said the Aeromexico plane landed in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango.

The agency published photos of a smoking but seemingly relatively intact plane lying on its belly in a field.

Rescue workers and firefighters are seen at the site in Durango (Civil Defense Office of Durango Photo via AP)

Lines of ambulances were waiting at the accident site.

Gerardo Ruiz Eparza, head of Mexico’s Transport Department, said “the plane fell upon takeoff”.

He added there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard.

Estamos trabajando para recabar información adicional y proporcionaremos más detalles en cuanto estén disponibles y sean confirmados. Nuestra prioridad es garantizar la seguridad de los clientes y tripulación a bordo y nos encontramos trabajando para ello. #Vuelo2431 — Aeroméxico (@Aeromexico) July 31, 2018

The airline said in its Twitter account it was “trying to verify the information and obtain details”.

Aeromexico said the incident involved an Embraer 190 plane with a capacity of 100 passengers on a flight from Durango to Mexico City.

- Press Association